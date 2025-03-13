Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for OXY Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,482,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

