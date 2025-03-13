Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.720-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.8 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.82)-$(0.72) EPS.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 346,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

