Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ithaka Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after buying an additional 68,206 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

