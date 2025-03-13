Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,244 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after buying an additional 1,563,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,088,484,000 after buying an additional 1,458,084 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,120,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $223,665,000 after buying an additional 236,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after buying an additional 2,854,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 10,269,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $159,180,000 after buying an additional 1,325,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

