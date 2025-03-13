Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Acquires $5,845,082.88 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 468,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,802,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,690,719.68. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.

On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $273,904.76.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.

On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $992,533.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $295,765.47.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40.

On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $853,556.36.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 11,958 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $168,846.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 16,692 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,030.96.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $873.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.13. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zymeworks by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 280,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

