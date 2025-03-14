10,649 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,759,000 after buying an additional 129,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,814,000 after purchasing an additional 85,770 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,814,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after acquiring an additional 334,552 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $417.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.33.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

