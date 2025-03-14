12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Purchases 7,253 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas makes up about 2.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 122.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $44.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

