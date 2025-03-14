12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Takes $6.95 Million Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 453,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,000. CompoSecure comprises approximately 1.1% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $27,978,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $10,795,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $5,445,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at $5,243,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,348,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In other news, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 233,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $3,861,969.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879,963 shares in the company, valued at $14,580,986.91. This trade represents a 36.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $154,817.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 821,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Trading Down 5.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

