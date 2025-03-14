21,256 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,698,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 214,280 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.