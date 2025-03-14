2,597 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Purchased by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in RLI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in RLI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RLI by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RLI Stock Performance
Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $91.14.
RLI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other RLI news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,859.93. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.62 per share, for a total transaction of $159,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,586.68. This represents a 10.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RLI
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.