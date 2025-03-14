2,597 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Purchased by Impact Capital Partners LLC

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in RLI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in RLI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RLI by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $91.14.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RLI news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,859.93. This represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.62 per share, for a total transaction of $159,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,586.68. This represents a 10.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.