26,452 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,587,000 after buying an additional 135,040 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 211,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Oracle by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 116,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.34. The company has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.71.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

