450,000 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Bought by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

