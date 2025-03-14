4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Trading Down 18% – What’s Next?

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) was down 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,900 ($50.52) and last traded at GBX 3,930 ($50.91). Approximately 621,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 248,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,790 ($62.05).

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,313.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 4imprint Group

In other news, insider Paul Moody acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,802 ($62.20) per share, for a total transaction of £72,030 ($93,303.11). Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.