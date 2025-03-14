5G Stocks To Follow Now – March 11th

Super Micro Computer, Teradyne, and Cisco Systems are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to shares of companies that are directly involved in the development, manufacturing, or deployment of 5G technology, including network infrastructure, hardware, and related software solutions. Investors often view these stocks as promising due to the rapid growth and adoption of 5G networks, which are expected to drive innovations in telecommunications, smart devices, and various digital industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. 43,721,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,471,344. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $119.80.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded down $18.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,288,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.11. 8,685,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,944,344. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53.

