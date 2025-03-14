9,100 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BE opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $29.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

