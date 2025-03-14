A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMRK. StockNews.com upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $628.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 102,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after buying an additional 1,143,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.