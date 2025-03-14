A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.07. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 95.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

