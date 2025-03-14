Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 68,137 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 39,257 shares.The stock last traded at $124.95 and had previously closed at $125.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,715 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 204,095 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,677,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 722.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 99,255 shares during the last quarter.

