Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.65.
Insider Activity at Carvana
In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,784 shares of company stock worth $18,599,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Trading Down 7.6 %
CVNA stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day moving average of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
