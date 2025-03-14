Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.65.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,784 shares of company stock worth $18,599,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Down 7.6 %

CVNA stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day moving average of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.