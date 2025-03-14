Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $10,071,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $809.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $997.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $983.31.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,114.24.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total value of $418,075.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,871.17. The trade was a 19.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

