Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $163.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.68 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

