Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 111,545 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,545 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 85.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

