Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Acme United Trading Up 5.5 %
ACU opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Acme United Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
