Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Acme United Trading Up 5.5 %

ACU opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

About Acme United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

