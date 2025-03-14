AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,500 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 49.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $70,560.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,006.59. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $2,437,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,353,860.68. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,842 shares of company stock worth $6,282,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Get Our Latest Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.22.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.