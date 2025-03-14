AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Unum Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Unum Group has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $83.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.