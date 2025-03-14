AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Down 3.5 %

United Airlines stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

