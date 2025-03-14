AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,289.49 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,389.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,288.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,222.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

