AGF Management Ltd. Sells 21,226 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,226 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,054,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 882,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 77,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Republic International by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 785,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 162.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 377,605 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

