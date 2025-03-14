Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 378,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 269,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,833,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.24 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

