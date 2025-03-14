Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Announces Earnings Results

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 98.24% and a return on equity of 34.32%.

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 367.42 ($4.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 394.59. Allianz Technology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 306 ($3.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 459 ($5.95). The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In related news, insider Lucy Costa acquired 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £31,663.80 ($41,015.28). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

