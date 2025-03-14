Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,209,000 after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. The trade was a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

