AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 3,752 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $72.19.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

