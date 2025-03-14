AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,800 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 898,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $3,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,464.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 285,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 282.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 182,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.67. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

