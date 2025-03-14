AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $91,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,406,451.42. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,269,494 shares of company stock worth $318,203,453. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

