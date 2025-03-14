AlphaQuest LLC Sells 281 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 111,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,989.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,963.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,969.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

