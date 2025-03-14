Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in IMAX by 78,333.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IMAX by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

IMAX Trading Down 1.4 %

IMAX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.