Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $102.64 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

