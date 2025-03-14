American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,201,976 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.6 %

AEO stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

