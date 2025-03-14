Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Position Increased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after buying an additional 123,776 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,255,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COLD opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

