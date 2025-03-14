Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.79.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
