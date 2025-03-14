Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

