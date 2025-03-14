Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Posts Earnings Results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $100.94 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 10.46%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 19.6 %

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

