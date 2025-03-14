Amundi Acquires 179,599 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Amundi increased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,599 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Toast were worth $17,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toast by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 66.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after acquiring an additional 155,212 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 40.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Toast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price objective on Toast and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Toast Trading Down 6.5 %

TOST opened at $32.53 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,249.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. The trade was a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,608 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

