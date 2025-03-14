Amundi Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 911,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,763 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in BCE were worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 202.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.6965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. BCE’s payout ratio is 2,291.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

