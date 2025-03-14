Amundi Sells 179,474 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Amundi reduced its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,474 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Onto Innovation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 26.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $4,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,139,343.48. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average of $183.67. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

