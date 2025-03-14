Amundi Sells 35,823 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Amundi decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,823 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $78.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,585.96. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

