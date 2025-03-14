Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $25.10 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $25,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,536,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 234,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $195.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.61 and its 200-day moving average is $220.90. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $189.11 and a one year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

