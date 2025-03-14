Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 656.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

