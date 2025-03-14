Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Israel ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 271,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 145,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

ISRA stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. VanEck Israel ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

VanEck Israel ETF Profile

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.