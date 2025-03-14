Analysts Offer Predictions for Franco-Nevada Q1 Earnings

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

NYSE FNV opened at $150.14 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $112.70 and a 52 week high of $152.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $1,850,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

