Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Okta (OKTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

3/10/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

3/4/2025 – Okta was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $94.00 to $109.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/28/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $96.00 to $94.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $116.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

